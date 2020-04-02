Meet James Charles' "Sister," Ian Jeffrey

To controversial beauty YouTuber James Charles, everyone is his sister. Fans of the guru know he opens every video with a joyous "Hi, sisters!" taking the catchphrase so far to make it a large part of his personal brand.

For the most part, James is open about his life before he started on YouTube when he still lived in Upstate New York instead of sunny LA.

We've met James' brother in a few videos, and even his parents — but does he have a sister, or is it only a part of his brand?