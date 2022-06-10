Is There a Post-Credits Scene for 'Jurassic World Dominion'? (SPOILERS)

As we said before, Jurassic World Dominion ultimately serves as the finale of a storyline that's spanned three decades.

In the end, Dr. Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) — the villainous CEO of Biosyn — and his plans to control the world's food supply and ecological system, meet their demise. Although that definitely feels satisfying, there's a massive brawl between a Giganotosaurus, T-Rex, and Therizinosaurus that, without a doubt, steals the show in the final act.