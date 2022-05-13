Does Kane Lim From 'Bling Empire' Work for the Oppenheim Group?By Stephanie Harper
May. 13 2022, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
It’s easy to love Kane Lim from Netflix's Bling Empire since he’s such a fun cast member who seems to get along with everyone around him. Kane’s got an optimistic way about him, which is why he’s generally seen as a friend by most other people on the show.
After winning over the hearts of fans in Season 1 of the show, he’s expected to continue charming viewers throughout Season 2. Kane is a reality TV star who knows a lot about gorgeous real estate. He resides in beautiful properties, is a real estate developer, and is also a licensed real estate agent.
The reality stars of Selling Sunset obviously know a thing or two about real estate also! There are tons of similarities between Bling Empire and Selling Sunset in the way both TV shows love exhibiting wealth and luxury. Is it true that Kane is familiar with the Selling Sunset crew through his own work at the Oppenheim Group?
Is Kane Lim from 'Bling Empire' a real estate agent at the Openheim Group from 'Selling Sunset'?
Although this might surprise Kane's fans, it turns out that he is a real estate agent who works with the Oppenheim Group.
Kane already comes from a very wealthy family, who made an impressive fortune by investing in shopping malls, real estate locations, and oil across Asia. His bloodline is now worth billions of dollars!
Still, Kane enjoys the real estate industry enough to dedicate his time to pursuing a career in it. His bio on the official Oppenheim Group website describes him as an “experienced real estate developer and agent."
It also mentions that he “takes pride in his interpersonal skills and his ability to know what the wants and needs of buyers and sellers are." Kane certainly knows what it means to live in luxury, which means he can easily relate to a lot of the clients he deals with in the Los Angeles area.
Is Kane Lim close with any of the 'Selling Sunset' women?
One of the Selling Sunset reality stars Kane has been working with is Chrishell Stause. It even appears that Kane and Chrishell agreed to co-list a Los Angeles property together in March 2022.
Chrishell transitioned from the world of soap opera acting into the world of real estate on Selling Sunset during the first season of the show. Although she's had endless drama with Christine Quinn from the beginning, Chrishell is still considered a fan favorite on the real estate reality show.
Will there be a 'Bling Empire' and 'Selling Sunset' crossover?
As of now, Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements about a Bling Empire and Selling Sunset crossover. But if the streaming giant did choose to make it happen, it would be received well by fans.
However, Christine likely won’t be returning for Selling Sunset Season 6 after being accused of bribing a client to edge Emma Hernan out of a real estate deal. Is it possible Kane might be stepping up to fill Christine's spot? We will have to wait and see!