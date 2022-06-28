Does Micah Plath Smoke Weed Now? Fans Are Curious About How Open-Minded He Is These Days

When Micah Plath joined two of his siblings who not only left home, but left the family's conservative beliefs behind, fans wondered how open-minded he would be. Flash-forward to now, in Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, when Micah is living as a model in Los Angeles and experiencing a life very different from the one he grew up in.

And when he mentioned legalized weed on the show, some fans wondered if it means Micah smokes weed now.