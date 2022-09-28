Miguel Doesn't Want to Give Lindy Empty Promises on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight.

At the start of Season 15 of Married at First Sight, Miguel was clear with Lindy about remaining cautious with their marriage. They were strangers, after all. But even now, he isn't too keen on promising Lindy they'll make it, even though that's what she needs from him. And we have to ask — does Miguel even love Lindy on MAFS?