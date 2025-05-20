Does Nick Die in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale'? Shocking Season 6 Development (SPOILERS) ‘The Handmaid’s Tale, starring Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, is a dystopian drama series following the second American Civil War. By Danielle Jennings Published May 20 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. Fans of Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’sTale have been on the edge of their seats to find out how the award-winning show will wrap up after six seasons — but in the penultimate episode, many shocking twists, turns and surprising fatalities occurred, but was Nick one of them?

Article continues below advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale, starring Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, is a dystopian drama series following the second American Civil War where the totalitarian society forces fertile women into child-bearing slavery.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Does Nick die in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale'?

Yes, Nick Blaine, portrayed by Max Minghella, along with Joseph Lawrence and Gabriel Wharton all die in the episode titled “Execution,” which was directed by Elisabeth. At the last minute, Nick decides to join Joseph and Gabriel on a plane of High Commanders with an altitude-triggered bomb.

Before June watches the plane explode in the sky, Nick and Lawrence have one final conversation about her. “She told me to give all this up,” Nick says to Lawrence of June. “You should have listened to her,” Lawrence replies mere moments before they both die.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

Nick's fate has been in the works for a while.

The Handmaid’s Tale writer and showrunner, Eric Tuchman explained when it was decided Nick (and others) would meet their fate in the show’s final season. “We decided on Nick and Lawrence’s deaths when we were first breaking the season. Once we decided on Nick’s betrayal midway, that led to his fate — and Lawrence’s combined with that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was in Paris shooting The Veil when they pitched us the whole season, outline by outline,” Elisabeth chimed in. “I hung up from that meeting, and I said, ‘I have to direct Episode 9.’ I humbly requested and they very kindly said yes. If Nick and Lawrence are going to go, it has to be me.”

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Max Minghella weighed in on his character's fate.

Speaking in an exclusive with Variety, Max broke down Nick’s final moments on the show. “It felt very poignant — and consistent with the character and how he’s functioned in the show,” he said. “He’s really been driven by that relationship. It also was lovely to finish with Bradley, who has become such a dear friend outside the show. That felt right to me, too.”

Max also addressed Nick’s shocking betrayal of June earlier in the season which proved to be a turning point in their relationship moving forward. “Transparently, I was very surprised by where they were going to take Nick in Season 6, because it was quite different to how he served the show previously,” he told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

“Not to get too macro about it, but the Nick and June relationship has been a reprieve from the more tense thematic elements of the show,” Max continued. “And so to ground that relationship, then, into some of the darker, more nihilistic points-of-view that we have to explore in The Handmaid’s Tale, I was surprised by it — but interested in it as an actor. And certainly nobody could accuse them of pandering.”