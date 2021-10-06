Reggie's Ultimate Fate in 'Dear White People' Is Quite Shocking

The often sharp, always provocative Netflix dramedy, Dear White People , has officially ended its run after four seasons (aka "Volumes"). That means the send-off of all our favorite characters as the show tries to tie up loose ends, including those of Reggie Green ( Marque Richardson ).

Dear White People follows a group of Black students from different walks of life attending a fictional Ivy League college. Throughout their school days, they do their best to navigate the personal drama and ongoing racial tension threatening their lives and livelihoods at the school.

Now that the show is all wrapped up, what's to become of Reggie, a character with one of the most intense arcs in the entire show?

Does Reggie die?