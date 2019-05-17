Tati Westbrook Was Trying to Have a Baby Before Her Feud With "Son" James Charles

Aside from her drama and ongoing feud with James Charles, YouTube star Tati Westbrook previously announced that she was taking a step back from the internet to focus on other things in her life. The longtime beauty guru was regularly posting five videos per week of content, but three months ago she told fans she needed a break .

"I'm basically here to just be open that I'm stretched too thin," she said in the video titled, LIFE UPDATE ... Why I'm Stepping Back. "Running this indie brand (Halo Beauty) and my channel five days a week is not working for me anymore." Tati also opened up about her personal life, claiming that a major reason behind her decision to step away from her daily YouTube grind is that she wants to have kids.

It's Tati Westbrook's "dream" to have kids. In the emotional video posted to her YouTube channel, Tati revealed to fans that she and her husband, James, are struggling to have children. "James and I are trying to have a baby and we are actively pursuing fertility treatments and kind of figuring out what’s gonna work best for us,” the 37-year-old explained.

Source: Youtube

"I do have some fertility issues. I’ve never really gone in depth with that. It has been a deep pain in my soul that I’ve not been able to have children … I wanna have a child with James. I wanna be a mom. I feel like that would just be the biggest accomplishment ever."

Tati Westbrook has been honest about her fertility struggles with fans. The @glamlifeguru got emotional on camera when she revealed that she’s been trying to become a mom. "I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I’m not getting any younger, and I finally just want to give it a good shot to see what I can do as far as seeking options with my doctor,” she said. Adding, “For anybody who has ever struggled with fertility issues, as a woman you feel like your body should be able to do this on its own.”

Source: Instagram

Tati explained to her fans that she has been focused on her health and wellness, which includes being less stressed — and this drama with James is definitely not helping. "Right now I know that I need to step back and not be as stressed and not be the woman that’s trying to do it all and do it all perfectly,” she shared. "I need to step back and honor myself and my body and do what I can to make the dream of becoming a mom come true."