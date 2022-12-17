Who is Xander Goi in 'The Recruit' and Does He Die in The New Netflix Series?
What is a CIA lawyer supposed to do in The Recruit when he gets tricked into flying across the world and then beaten, nearly killed by assassins, and gets involved in a case that may lead to some of the CIA's dirtiest secrets being revealed? Well, if you're Owen, you go to Vienna to meet with a man named Xander Goi.
Xander Goi, played by Byron Mann, is a CIA handler and is already more involved in Owen's problem than he initially realizes. What XanderGoi doesn't realize, however, is that there's a serious chance he's about to die.
Who is Xander Goi in 'The Recruit'?
In The Recruit, Xander is a CIA handler and. as such has a good idea of espionage and information warfare. As such, he's controlling, manipulative, deceitful, and goal-oriented. He's clearly not a big fan of Owen, nor does he think that Owen is very smart, instead assuming the latter's complete naivete.
After Owen escapes from the crazed unvetted CIA operative, Max, and meets him in Vienna, Xander tells him that he's never worked with Max and doesn't know much about her. But how trustworthy can Xander the CIA schemer really be?
How is Xander Goi's death a mystery?
While Xander told Owen he'd never worked with Max, obviously, that was a lie. Not only did he have a lot of experience working with her, but they have a personal history. You see, Xander was the one who helped Max escape Belarus five years previous while there was a bounty on her head. However, as soon as she was back in the states he abandoned her. Maybe Goi had a good reason to lie to Owen, but it was more likely a selfish reason, since he wouldn't want Max to get his whereabouts.
Unfortunately for Goi, however, Max knows his secret. Goi has been having an affair with the wife of Kirill, a higher up on the COuncil, and Kirill has offered a reward for anyone with information on who his wife is seeping with. Since Max has proof, she shows it to Kirill in order to get Goi killed. In the end, Goi is killed, but who's the assassin? While it's possible to presume Kirill's men did their job, it becomes clear that the assassins arrived to kill Goi too quickly, leading Max to assume they were meant for Owen but Goi was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Xander Goi dies in the second to last episode of Season 1. It's fitting that he should be killed accidentally, as miscommunication is a pretty big theme in this dark spy comedy.
When Xander gets what's coming to him, it feels deserved, even though it was an accident. While Owen is clearly the inferior spy, it's a direct result of his actions that Goi was found out as an adulterer and murdered by assassins.