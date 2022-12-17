Who is Xander Goi in 'The Recruit' and Does He Die in The New Netflix Series?

What is a CIA lawyer supposed to do in The Recruit when he gets tricked into flying across the world and then beaten, nearly killed by assassins, and gets involved in a case that may lead to some of the CIA's dirtiest secrets being revealed? Well, if you're Owen, you go to Vienna to meet with a man named Xander Goi.

Xander Goi, played by Byron Mann, is a CIA handler and is already more involved in Owen's problem than he initially realizes. What XanderGoi doesn't realize, however, is that there's a serious chance he's about to die.