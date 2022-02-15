The Costume Designer for Season 2 of 'Dollface' Served Us Stylish, Sustainable Looks

Warning: The following article contains minor spoilers for Season 2 of Dollface on Hulu.

Much like another series that celebrates the power of female friendship and individuality (Sex and the City), the Hulu series Dollface does so in a big way through fashion. The four main ladies — Jules Wiley (Kat Dennings), Madison Maxwell (Brenda Song), Izzy Levine (Esther Povitsky), and Stella Cole (Shay Mitchell) — all have their own unique sense of style that serves as a reflection of their character and how they fit into the group.