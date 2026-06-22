Mystery Blonde in Donald Trump Creepy Father's Day Post Identified By Online Sleuths "Trump is at the 'if she has blonde hair and I want to bang her, she's a great daughter' phase of dementia." By Anna Quintana Published June 22 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Truth Social

If there is one thing President Donald Trump loves to do, it's post random messages on Truth Social at all times of the day or night. So, it was no surprise that Trump was posting about Father's Day a little bit ahead of schedule on June 20, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

But if the President's biggest supporters were stumped when Trump wrote, "Great daughter. My Honor!! President DJT," alongside a photo of a blonde woman that was neither of his daughters, Ivanka nor Tiffany Trump. Luckily, some online sleuths have identified the woman in the viral post.

Source: Truth Social

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the mystery blonde in Trump's bizarre Father Day post?

It took no time at all for eagle-eyed followers to identify the blonde in the Truth Social post as Margo Catsimatidis, the 74-year-old mother of MAGA socialite Andrea Catsimatidis. It appears Trump was referring to her daughter Andrea in the post. Margo is also the wife of billionaire Trump donor John Catsimatidis.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Per The Guardian, Andrea responded to Trump's post on X, writing, "Thank you Mr President! Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party, it was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride. And thank you for everything you are doing for America!" Andrea did not mention the confusion surrounding Trump's initial post.

Andrea was married to Richard Nixon’s grandson, Christopher Cox Nixon, from 2011 to 2014. The photo of her mother that went viral was rumored to have been taken at Camp David during the Clinton administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Americans continue to question Trump's mental acuity despite

Despite somewhat deciphering Trump's message, many people on social media are still unsure about Trump's mental sharpness. "Trump just posted an image of this woman on Truth Social. Who the h--l is it and why does it seem like he’s thinks it’s his daughter? One of the main signs of dementia is confusing people for family members," one person tweeted.

Trump is at the 'if she has blonde hair and I want to bang her, she's a great daughter' phase of dementia. pic.twitter.com/pc75ufUQlz — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 22, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

"Every once in a while, Trump does something so inexplicably weird that MAGA's Fox News speaking points can't keep up. So they just ignore it. No amount of knowledge of the Conservative cinematic universe prepares you to respond to this," another added. Another jokingly chimed in, "Trump is at the 'if she has blonde hair and I want to bang her, she's a great daughter' phase of dementia."

However, Trump has denied claims he has dementia, telling his followers he got a perfect score in a cognitive test he took in May 2026. "I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence.' Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked," he wrote.