"They Deactivated My Account" — DoorDash Driver Says the App "Fired" Him for Going on Vacation One DoorDash driver said his account was terminated after he went on vacation. Why did DoorDash punish him like that? The reason is still unclear. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 1 2023, Updated 11:55 a.m. ET

There are a few ways to get fired from DoorDash. One way is if you start threatening to sue a customer just because their apartment has some stairs. That's a surefire way to get the boot. You can also get fired if a customer claims they never got their order from you. That happened to this Dasher who then confronted the customer at work.

But while some terminations seem justified, other times Dashers get fired for reasons that don't inherently make sense. Take it from this Dasher, who got screwed over by the app simply for going on vacation.

This DoorDash driver got fired for seemingly opening his app on his vacation

“So DoorDash fired me for going on vacation,” said a TikTok creator who goes by Dasher Adam (@your_dasher_adam) on the platform. Dasher Adam, whose TikTok account features many of his adventures on the job, explained that he's from California, but recently traveled to Minnesota for a few days.

While traveling, he opened his DoorDash app out of curiosity as he just wanted to see what it would be like to DoorDash in a different city. “I did not accept any Dashes. I just wanted to see the zones," Dasher Adam said.

But on his way home, he opened the app again and found out that he couldn't log in. "I went to my emails and saw there was a deactivation letter," Dasher Adam said. He tried to explain the situation to DoorDash's customer service, but he was told the deactivation was permanent and there was no way to reverse it. However, he was told that he could create a new account.

Dasher Adam did just that, only to be even more disappointed when he learned he was on a waitlist to be a Dasher. Now, he has no idea when and if he'll be able to work again. Adam also shared that on his old account, he had a 4.9 rating and had completed 800 dashes successfully. Clearly, he took this gig very seriously.

In the comment section, folks had some thoughts on Dasher Adam's predicament. However, it seemed that most could not relate. "I was on the waitlist for over a year," wrote one user. Other Dashers commented and said that they had been idle from the app or had opened it in a different area and never faced deactivation.

And one user offered a possible explanation for this situation. They suggested that Adam's swift termination followed by his placement on a waitlist could mean that too many people are trying to be a Dasher in his area and there are only so many spots available.

Dasher Adam receives a suspicious email claiming he could reactive his DoorDash account for a fee.

In a follow-up video, Dasher Adam clarified that he received an email that offered to reactivate his DoorDash account for a fee. "I did not see this coming, but if I pay $45.99 I will be able to get my DoorDasher account reactivated. It was just delivered to my email, but it was in my spam folder. I haven't been contacted by anyone so we'll just see what happens," Dasher Adam reported, seeming hopeful.

