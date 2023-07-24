Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Claims Her Uber Eats Starbucks Order Arrived Completely Empty How would you feel if your Uber Eats Starbucks order arrived with nothing in it? We'd be annoyed too. One woman shares her story and we feel for her. By Melissa Willets Jul. 24 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@emelywithane_

A TikTok creator who shares content using the handle @emelywithane_ lived an Uber Eats worst nightmare, especially when you're craving Starbucks real bad.

Article continues below advertisement

The worst part is that her empty order is seemingly unexplainable, since the drink she paid extra to get ASAP was still sealed — and yet, gone. Read on for the details on how this creator couldn't make sense of her Starbucks order, or lack thereof.

When your Starbucks order is empty, you can't be held accountable for how you react.

Source: TikTok/@emelywithane_ Where did the Starbucks drink go?

Ah, that first sip feeling — or not. When this Uber Eats customer goes outside to find her Starbucks bag contains a drink with almost nothing in it, she demands, "Make it make sense!"

Article continues below advertisement

The very short clip begins when the creator addresses their UberEats delivery person, and asks for an explanation of what exactly happened to the order.

"How is this even spilling?" the Starbucks fan wonders about the nearly empty drink, which is still sealed on top with a sticker. Meanwhile, the bag is "soaking wet" and the covet-worthy pink drink has spilled over the front steps.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok creator, Emely Moreno, is also none too pleased to have paid $20 for her order, which the creator later explained in the comments section also included a sandwich, to arrive "in speedy mode." "Clearly it got here too quick," the disappointed drinker then concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters had a lot to say about this Uber Eats fail.

Source: Getty Images

It seems Emely's share about her Uber Eats order gone wrong really struck a nerve with her followers, as over 690 comments had poured in as of this writing. Perhaps we can all commiserate with hankering for a Starbucks beverage, only to be let down.

Many folks who viewed the video were of the opinion that the driver consumed the beverage and then fled. Personally, we want to give the person the benefit of the doubt and hope that didn't happen!

Article continues below advertisement

But other commenters doubted the creator's story, with one person contending that Emely kicked over her order and then blamed Uber Eats and Starbucks to get clicks.

But many others had her back. Some commenters tagged Uber Eats and Starbucks and demanded that Emely get a refund. These are likely the same people who have also had bad experiences with the food delivery service.

Article continues below advertisement

Uber Eats' policies on missing food are pretty clear.

Taking a look at Uber Eats' site, you can see that the company provides guidance to customers who do not receive a full order. You can fill out a form to explain what happened with the order, and provide photos. You can also share feedback directly with the restaurant.

@UberEats fails yet again. $160 of food sent to the wrong door and they won’t give me a refund 🙃 — Natalie Elliott (@nelliott_09) July 23, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the company also states that they won't replace the order, but that "you may be eligible for a refund." Here's hoping in this case, the refund is issued.

And, if you have an issue with a driver, which most certainly isn't a rare occurrence, you can also rate the person on the Uber Eats app, but that seems to be about the only recourse for bad experiences involving the deliverer.