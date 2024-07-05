Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Traitor, Indeed: Dorinda Medley Allegedly Leaked Lindsay Hubbard's Pregnancy Lindsay won't be visiting Dorinda's Bluestone Manor anytime soon! By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 5 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images/Bravo

The Bravosphere is pretty used to a feud or two amongst the network's talent. Recently, many Bravolebrities expanded their talents to other reality competitions, opening the door for more showdowns. Peacock's The Traitors is a current show responsible for bringing many reality TV fan-favorites together, including Bravo Housewives and the stars from its other shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Before The Traitors Season 3 premiere, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House had some drama no one saw coming. Lindsay announced her pregnancy, and it was reported that Dorinda tried to share the news without her permission. Dorinda has since addressed the allegations.

Source: NBCUniversal/Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Did Dorinda Medley leak Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy?

On Friday, July 5, Instagram account @taste_of_reality created a post accusing Dorinda of trying to steal Lindsay's shine. The outlet claimed that there had been "rumors" about Lindsay's pregnancy that had been "circling for a while" but that Dorinda eventually confirmed the news to The Traitors' producers.

Lindsay responded to the blind item on Instagram. In a post from Comments by Bravo, she claimed the rumor of Dorinda leaking her pregnancy was 100 percent true. "This was awful!" Lindsay declared. "Super disappointing and sad."

Article continues below advertisement

Dorinda swiftly responded to Lindsay's allegation through her team. The Dorobics instructor's team denied ever leaking her news to anyone and said it was utterly false. "There is absolutely no truth to that,” the source claimed to Us Weekly.

Is Lindsay Hubbard on 'The Traitors?' Season 3?