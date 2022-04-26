Red Bill, the character played by Douglas Booth in the AMC Plus series That Dirty Black Bag, is a piece of work. The bounty hunter literally walks around with the heads of his marks in the aforementioned bag. The only person who might be able to wrangle him is Dominic Cooper's Arthur McCoy — and even that is questionable.

However, for all the blood on his hands, Red Bill may not be irredeemable. Distractify recently spoke to Booth about his perception of his character as a tragic figure (one he compared to Han Solo from Star Wars). He also explained how he's known Cooper for years, and what effect their friendship had on his portrayal of Red Bill.