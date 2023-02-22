Dr. Jessica Bruno Accidentally Shakes Things up for Maggie in 'A Million Little Things'

For a cozy yet intense family drama like A Million Little Things, the show is pulling out all the stops for the farewell season. The series follows a group of Boston-based friends who come together after someone in their group unexpectedly takes their own life. As they initially struggle with the loss, they find new reasons to start loving and appreciating each other and the "million little things" that they do in their relationships.

In the fifth and final season, the group is going through plenty of changes. Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) is going through all the ups and downs of pregnancy with her boyfriend Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) helping however he can, and occasionally dropping the ball. In this particular instance, he accidentally leaves the door open for Dr. Jessica Bruno to shake things up in their lives. Here's what you should know about this new character before she makes a debut.

Who is Dr. Jessica Bruno on 'A Million Little Things'?

Tonight's new episode will formally introduce viewers to Dr. Jessica Bruno, portrayed by actress Bresha Webb. Loyal fans may remember Dr. Bruno as Gary's therapist, to whom Gary has divulged plenty of personal information about his relationship as well as the return of his cancer. Unfortunately, Gary brings her more into the picture than he anticipated.

After shooting his shot as a guest speaker on Maggie's radio talk show in Season 5, Episode 2, Gary accidentally puts an idea into Maggie's boss's head about changing up the host in the midst of her pregnancy. Though Maggie was already planning on being away on maternity leave, her boss begins holding interviews for substitute hosts, hosts who he is not so subtly considering to be brought on as full-blown replacements. One of them just so happens to be Dr. Bruno herself.

