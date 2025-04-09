A Deep Dive Into Ed Sheeran's Relationship History and His Journey to Marriage Ed Sheeran has had his fair share of public relationships in the past. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 9 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the years, Ed Sheeran has solidified his place as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time. Starting his songwriting journey at just 11, he's since released countless chart-topping hits and best-selling albums.

But it's not just his music that makes Ed stand out — his personal life is just as interesting. Here's everything you need to know, including the details of his relationship history!

What is Ed Sheeran's relationship history like?

Since 2019, Ed Sheeran has been happily married to his childhood friend and former classmate, Cherry Seaborn. The two started dating in July 2015, got engaged in January 2018, and tied the knot a year later.

Before settling down, though, Ed had a few notable public relationships. In 2012, he was romantically involved with Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, who inspired his songs "Nina" and "Photograph."

Ellie Goulding denies long-standing rumor that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan. pic.twitter.com/xsRXtYpRRp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2023 Source: tw

In 2013, there were rumors of a brief fling with Ellie Goulding, which allegedly sparked some tension between Ed, Ellie, and One Direction alum Niall Horan. Ed addressed the situation in his song "Don't," suggesting Ellie had cheated on him with Niall, though Ellie has consistently denied these claims.

The following year, Ed dated Athina Andrelos, and although they split in February 2015, the relationship inspired one of his biggest hits to date, "Thinking Out Loud." There were also rumors linking Ed to singer Nicole Scherzinger after she appeared at one of his shows and they shared flirty photos on social media. However, Nicole later cleared up the speculation, saying they were having fun and playing up the romance for laughs.

"It had been going on for so long, and Ed and I are good mates so we decided just having fun and taking the mick," she told The Huffington Post in August 2015. "We thought it was quite clever of us. I thought of it all on my own!"

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have two kids.

Since tying the knot, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have welcomed two daughters into their family. Their first, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, was born in August 2020. Then, on May 19, 2022, the four-time Grammy winner shared the news on Instagram that their second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, had arrived.

While the couple keeps their family life extremely private, Ed has opened up about the joys of fatherhood. In June 2021, he appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and shared how becoming a dad had completely changed his lifestyle.

"Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four," he said. "It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great. My days are structured, I'm healthier than I've ever been, I'm exercising every day ... I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good."

