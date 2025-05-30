Are Eddie Murphy's Son and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Married? Find out About the Duo's Relationship Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence met through her uncle. By Niko Mann Published May 30 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are related! The son and daughter of the two comedy legends, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, recently tied the knot, and now, the two movie stars are family.

Eddie revealed the news during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, per People, on May 29. The Beverly Hills Cop star said that Eric and Jasmin had a small church wedding about two weeks ago. "They got married like two weeks ago," he said. "Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them."

Here's what we know about Eddie Murphy's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter's relationship.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jasmin Murphy and Eric Lawrence were not introduced by their famous parents. Jasmin gave an interview to the outlet in 2022 and said that despite Eddie and Martin doing two movies together, she met Eric through her uncle. Jasmine also noted that after the two met, she and Eric became friends before dating. The duo began dating in 2021.

"My uncle actually introduced us," she said. "It wasn't even our dad's, and they've done two movies together. They're friends, like, I don't even know. It's crazy, but um, we met through my uncle, and, you know, we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things, obviously. We have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level, and over time it just you know became more."

Jasmin and Eric announced their engagement in November of 2024.

Jasmin and Eric got engaged last November, and Eric shared a video of the engagement on Instagram. "We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter," read the Instagram post. "Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!" The video included the song “Spend My Life With You” by Eric Benét and featured the duo as they walked into a decorated room filled with candles, flower petals, and roses.

Eric got down on one knee and proposed. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Eddie spoke about Eric and Jasmin's relationship. "I'm expecting the child, if they ever get married and have a child, I'm expecting the child to be funny," he joked. While talking with Jennifer Hudson on her show, Eddie added that the newlyweds may have a big celebration later on. “They just had the two of them and the preacher," he said. "They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have a big party or something."