'The Pale Blue Eye' Sees Edgar Allan Poe as Young Cadet at West Point — Was He Really in the Military?

The father of modern detective fiction, Edgar Allan Poe, takes matters into his own hands in The Pale Blue Eye.

The gothic murder mystery, which hit Netflix on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, follows veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) investigating a series of murders at West Point in 1830. Along the way, he enlists the help of an eccentric military cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who later becomes one of the most famous writers of all time.