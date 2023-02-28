Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Who Are Elizabeth Holmes's Kids? The Disgraced Theranos Founder Welcomed Her Second Child By Jamie Lee Feb. 28 2023, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

As convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes waits to appeal her conviction and her 11-year prison sentence, reports have surfaced that the Theranos founder has given birth to her second child.

Who are Elizabeth's children and partner? Here's the rundown on the disgraced former biotech entrepreneur's kids and her rumored husband.

Source: Getty Images Elizabeth with her mom Noel and dad Christian in September 2022

Who are Elizabeth Holmes's kids?

In January 2022, Elizabeth was found guilty on four charges of fraud following a widely publicized three-month trial. The former Silicon Valley darling was convicted of defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup Theranos, which had promised that its technology could use only a few drops of blood to run a wide range of tests at the fraction of the cost of traditional lab tests.

It was later alleged that not only did the multibillion-dollar company's technology not work as advertised, but the company was also secretly using traditional technology to run most of its tests.

The twists and turns in Elizabeth's fascinating fall from grace have been well documented in the likes of dramatic miniseries like Hulu's The Dropout and HBO's documentary The Inventor.

But the riveting and exhaustive tome Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup from Wall Street Journal investigative journalist John Carreyrou — who first exposed Elizabeth and Theranos's fraudulent practices — may be the best place to start for the full rundown on Elizabeth's story.

Source: Getty Images Elizabeth seen with her mom Noel and her partner Billy in November 2022.

Amid the chaos that has been Elizabeth's legal proceedings, she has become a mom of two. While she was awaiting trial back in 2021, Elizabeth announced that she was pregnant with her first child with hotel heir Billy Evans, whom she reportedly secretly married two years prior. News of her pregnancy in addition to several COVID-related issues caused the trial to be delayed multiple times.

Some critics argued that Elizabeth got pregnant for sympathy amid her ongoing trial. She gave birth to her son William Holmes Evans in July 2021 — the month before her trial began — but not much is known about her young son otherwise.

Holmes doesn’t have to report to prison until April. She will have given birth in the meantime. — John Carreyrou (@JohnCarreyrou) November 19, 2022

In October 2022, Elizabeth sparked rumors that she was expecting her second child when she appeared visibly pregnant in court. By February 2023, her legal team indicated in its filings she had given birth, per the New York Post.