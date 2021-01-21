'RHOC' Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Waited to Have Sex With Her Boyfriend for This Reason

Last year, the world was introduced to The Real Housewives of Orange Country newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas when she joined the cast of Season 15, and it’s safe to say that she brought all the drama with her. Elizabeth finalized her divorce from billionaire and former CEO of American Seafoods Bernt Bodal last year, but many fans have questions about her current lover, who the socialite claims she started dating in 2020 as well. So, who is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ boyfriend?

According to the RHOC star, she and current boyfriend Jimmy Juarez met last year and waited to have sex until her divorce was finalized, but the internet has questions when it comes to the reality star and her new beau’s relationship timeline after viewers uncovered a photo of the couple dating back to 2016 on her Instagram page.

After waiting months to consummate her relationship with her new beau, Elizabeth says that their first time together happened organically. She told Andy Cohen in a virtual Clubhouse room, "I was a little nervous. I mean, being with someone that long and not banging it out was kind of interesting. I was very patient and so was he, so the moment it kind of happened was just sort of, it just happened, and it was wonderful."

While fans are unsure of exactly when Elizabeth and Jimmy first met, the couple has been extremely vocal about their history of intimacy. Elizabeth explained on the first episode of Season 15, "He just wants to do it right, and he really cares for me. The reason I like him is because he's good company, and I know exactly where he's at."

When did Elizabeth Lyn Vargas get divorced?

Last July, reports confirmed that the divorce between Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and her former husband Bernt Bodal had been finalized with a settlement, leaving Elizabeth with $31,000 a month in spousal support. The couple, who had been married five years before their divorce, had been together a total of 20 years and ultimately ended their marriage due to disagreements about having children, although Bernt went on to have a baby with another woman.

Elizabeth said that although moving forward after her divorce sent her into a deep depression, she has healed and is ready to find love again. She shared on a previous Instagram Story, “You know, I don’t know how I’m feeling today. I’m excited but I’m sad and I — it’s the end of an era — I was with the guy for 20 years. 17 years but divorcing for three. 20 years total of my life and I’m happy but it’s a failure.”