Emilio Delgado, the Actor and Singer Who Played Luis on 'Sesame Street,' Has Died at Age 81

The star who portrayed Luis on Sesame Street has passed away at age 81. Emilio Delgado, the Calexico-born, Mexicali-raised actor best recognized for his work on hit TV shows like Lou Grant, Law & Order, and Sesame Street, died on March 10, 2022.

A pioneering creative who paved the way for the next generation of Latinx actors, Emilio provided much-needed representation for young kids long before conversations about diversity began.