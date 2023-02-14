Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Eric Andre Just Went Instagram Official With Emily Ratajkowski in a Risqué Way By Haylee Thorson Feb. 14 2023, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Leave it to Eric Andre to hard-launch his romantic relationship with Emily Ratajkowski in the funniest way possible. On Feb. 14, the comedian dropped a slideshow of racy photos with the My Body author, and we couldn’t be more entertained.

After being photographed together multiple times since the beginning of the year, the two have made is clear that they're romantically involved. But what is going on between them, exactly? Let’s find out!

Source: Instagram/@nyknicks Eric and Emily at Knicks game on Feb. 13, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre have recently spent increasing amounts of time together.

On Feb. 13, the model-actress and the Eric Andre Show host sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. While the duo hadn’t said much about their involvement with one another before the game, Emily proudly blew kisses at the camera while Eric smiled. “Mondays at @thegarden,” the Knicks' Instagram account captioned the photo of EmRata and Eric. “It’s a vibe. #NBACelebRow.”

However, this is not the first time the pair have been seen cozying up to one another. In recent months, paparazzi have photographed Emily and Eric together multiple times. In January, they were spotted kissing in Grand Cayman. However, sources told Page Six at the time that their relationship appeared more lighthearted than serious.

I can see what Emily sees in Eric Andre like what a man. — Winter SZN 🌬️🤙🏾 (@____MISFIT) February 14, 2023

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation,” an insider told the outlet. “They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together.” Then, earlier this month, EmRate and Andre embarked on a playful outing in New York City. Per Page Six, the duo grabbed lunch at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village, after strolling the streets of Manhattan.

On Valentine’s Day, Eric Andre seemingly hard-launched his romantic relationship with Emily Ratajkowski.

The day after Emily and Eric sat courtside at the Feb. 13 Knicks game, the Adult Swim alum posted a risqué slideshow of him and his sweetheart on Instagram. The 31-year-old actress and the 39-year-old comedian posed together in a room, with a naked Eric sprawled suggestively on the couch (and a pink heart emoji covering his crotch) and Emily’s nearly nude reflection in the mirror.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Eric wrote alongside 10 pink heart emojis. With clothes strewn about the floor, a bottle of red wine, and a dimly lit fireplace, this is undeniably a Valentine’s Day relationship hard launch.

Emily Ratajkowski has been playing the field since filing for divorce in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski and now-ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

In September 2022, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce after four years of marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple shares one son, Sylvester, who was born in 2021. Since then, the Gone Girl actress hasn’t been shy about dating around. However, she did say that she hasn’t been too happy with the results.

"I feel like I attract the worst [men]," Emily recently admitted on her High Low With EmRata podcast. "Sometimes I'm like, 'F—k.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."