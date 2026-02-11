The Topic of Kids Comes up Often for Emma Betsinger on 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 Emma was adopted and admits she doesn't know her genetic history. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 11 2026, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emmabetsinger

The Season 10 cast of Love Is Blind features singles who are mostly in their early to mid-thirties. That means that, statistically speaking, most should be ready to settle down for good and maybe even start families soon after they get married. When it comes to Season 10 cast member Emma Betsinger, though, having children isn't as much of a priority as it might be for some of the other singles in the pods.

She says as much during the first few episodes of the show that dropped on the streaming platform on Feb. 11, 2026. She explains that she was adopted as a child and she doesn't know anything about her birth parents, much less her genetic history. Outside of the show, she has spoken more about the idea of having children and how it may or may not be a deal-breaker for her.

Emma Betsinger is open about children on 'Love Is Blind.'

One of the women in the pods is a single mom, and several of the cast members mention wanting kids within the first few episodes of Season 10. When one of the guys asks Emma about having kids someday, she understands his perspective, but she explains that it's not something she is totally on board with right now.

"I want to find the right partner, but kids change the whole dynamic," she says. "I am not a 100 percent yes, but I'm not a no. I know a lot of people really want kids, but for me, I don't know yet." Emma tells producers that a lot of the unknown is what concerns her the most about having children, in terms of any potential health risks down the line.

"I'm adopted. I do not know my birth family or if they are going to pass down any medical problems," she explains. "That scares me about having a child." Emma also admits on Love Is Blind that she would be open to adopting children at some point. But as she tells one of the other guys in the pods, her first step would be settling down with the right guy. Only then, according to Emma, would adoption be something she would discuss with her partner.

After the season premiered on Netflix, Emma spoke with Tudum about the possibility of motherhood for herself. She reiterated her worries about any genetic disorders that she might not be aware of right away. But she added that she would be open to having children with the right man and in the right relationship.

Emma Betsinger has an impressive job outside of 'Love is Blind.'

Outside of Love Is Blind, Emma is an Abercrombie & Fitch merchant. According to her LinkedIn profile, Emma has worked with the company since 2019. Indeed lists the average salary for someone in Emma's role in Ohio to be around $111,000. If that's anywhere close to how much Emma makes, it's pretty impressive.