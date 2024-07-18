Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships More Like American Love Story — Emma Roberts Is Engaged to Marry Her Boyfriend of Two Years Hollywood royalty Emma Roberts shared that she is getting married! Hopefully, she won’t follow her aunt as a “Runaway Bride.” By Jamie Lerner Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emmaroberts

The summer of 2024 is already shaping up to be a “Summer of Love.” One person who's making that happen is actor Emma Roberts, who many millennials remember from her Unfabulous days at Nickelodeon. On July 16, 2024, Emma announced her engagement in the most fabulous way ever.

In an Instagram post, Emma shared that she’d be getting married to her boyfriend of two years, actor Cody John. Many fans were surprised because her son with her ex, Garrett Hedlund, was born just a few years ago. But when you know, you know. So when is Emma Roberts getting married, and who is Cody John?

Emma Roberts announced she’ll be getting married to Cody John.

When Emma announced her engagement to Cody, she captioned the photo of them smiling and holding up the ring, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone.” It’s a little inside joke for Emma’s fans, who may remember Emma’s mom, Kelly Cunningham, accidentally confirmed Emma’s pregnancy in an Instagram comment after Us Weekly broke the news.

There were no hard feelings then, nor were there any when Kelly later shared a pic of Emma’s son, Rhodes, without asking. Even still, everyone’s relieved that Emma was the first to share this news with the public, despite keeping her love life relatively private.

Emma and Cody first met sometime in 2022. Cody, like Emma, is a Hollywood actor. He’s known for playing Ethan in two episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga and in 2024, he was in an episode of NCIS. However, his career is still on the rise while Emma has been established for quite some time.

Throughout the years, Emma and Cody have shared just a few bits of their lives with their fans. In fact, most pictures of them together have been captured by paparazzi after they went public as a couple in 2022 on Cody’s Instagram. At the end of the year, Emma posted a pic of the couple holding hands from behind with the caption, “2022 I loved you.”

Emma and Cody often wish each other a happy birthday on social media, but other than that, they’ve stayed mostly out of the limelight. Emma’s dad, Eric Roberts (who is also an actor), went on the Still Here Hollywood podcast and shared that he’s not really supposed to talk about his famous sister (Julia Roberts) or his daughter.