Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending

"Its Like When Disney Tries to Hide Construction" — Woman Shows Grocery Store Full of Printed Pictures of Food

One woman went grocery shopping only to find out that there wasn't any food on the shelves, just printed photos of food while the store renovated.

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Jul. 20 2023, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

tiktoker @cosmicwildp
Source: tiktok / (@cosmicwildp

Grocery shopping can be such a pain sometimes. I mean, waiting in those never-ending lines to pay inflated prices for food is not exactly a fun day out. In fact, it's gotten so tedious and time-consuming that many folks are now switching to grocery delivery services like Instacart to save themselves from the hassle.

Article continues below advertisement

And while I hate to be the bearer of bad news, one TikTok user just pointed out a new reason why hitting up the supermarket can be so frustrating.

woman passing by empty shelves at grocery store
Source: getty images
Article continues below advertisement

Woman who is grocery shopping says the shelves don't have actual food stocked on them, just printed photos.

In a TikTok video, a woman named Paige (@cosmicwildp) is filming in the middle of an aisle at a Kroger store. She shows viewers that while the shelves appear fully stocked at first glance, it's all just an illusion.

“Just when you thought grocery shopping couldn’t get any worse,” Paige says in her video, as she approaches a shelf of Cheez-Its to reveal that there aren't actually any crackers there. Instead, it's just a printed photo of boxes of the popular snack.

Article continues below advertisement

And it's not just the Cheez-Its that are nonexistent. There doesn't actually appear to be any actual food products in the aisle she's in. There are only pictures of what foods are supposed to be there.

“I’m so upset by this,” Paige says as she ends her video.

Article continues below advertisement

Her caption read: “If you want tips on how to hate grocery shopping even more, have them change everything around and then throw in printed photos of food."

In the comment section, users poked fun at the rather peculiar situation. “Perhaps the real groceries were the friends we made along the way," teased one user.

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote: "Proof we're in a simulation," later adding in a follow-up comment that the printed food photos were probably hung up to mask food shortages.

tiktok comments
Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

But Paige confirmed in a comment that the store was adding a liquor store and had been changing its layout around. The printed food photos were likely only there to cover up renovations.

“Its like when Disneyland tries to hide construction,” joked one user.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktok comment

So, have you ever seen anything like this at your grocery store? While putting up placeholders like this probably looks more professional than just covering up the shelves with a random plastic tarp, stores should at least warn you that not all aisles are actually stocked with food.

I mean, trying to buy Cheez-Its and not being able to because the store is filled with only photos of them is a crime in my book.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Grocery Employee Documents All the Items Placed in the Wrong Spot Throughout Her Shift

Instacart Customer Demands Milk Stays at 40 Degrees, Delivery Driver Immediately Cancels Order

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.