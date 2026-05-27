'Enola Holmes 3' Promotional AI Poster Has Fans Pointing Out Embarrassing Errors "Do better Netflix, multi-BILLION dollar company." By Niko Mann Published May 27 2026, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans of the Netflix franchise Enola Holmes are excited for the premiere of Enola Holmes 3 on July 1, 2026.

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Enola Holmes 3 stars Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, and Henry Cavill, and the film reportedly features Enola "far from London" as her dreams collide with "a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before," per Netflix. However, fans noticed several errors in the promotional AI poster for the film, and they were not shy about sharing their opinions on social media.

Source: John Wilson/Netflix Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

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'Enola Holmes 3' promotional poster is AI — fans say it has errors.

One image on the poster features Enola wearing a wedding dress as she stands on the top of a moving horse-pulled carriage. A palm tree in the background appears to be floating in the sky, and fans quickly took note of the bad AI image. Another image features Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury seated on church steps, and the AI image features doors that don't match. One user on Reddit wrote, "Hey, so what’s that palm tree growing out of? And why are the left and right church doors entirely different?"

The AI poster was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Tis I do?! The ENOLA HOLMES 3 trailer drops tomorrow. The game has found its feet again..."

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Other issues with the AI poster include a horse that does not have a harness to pull the carriage, and the carriage's wheels seem askew. Fans reacted to the poster's AI mistakes on social media, and one wondered what happened to the editor for the project. "Did you fire your editor? Holy smokes, there are so many mistakes in the pic," replied one fan on X. Another fan on X asked, "How is the horse pulling the carriage without any harness?"

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On Instagram, one fan replied, "Can’t wait but I’m disappointed that the poster is AI," while another wrote, "What in the AI john?" "It’s a brilliant franchise, the fact that you’ve used AI for the posters is really disappointing," noted another on Instagram. "I believe the poster isn't finished? The Palm tree is floating (trunk is cut off), and the horse is missing the tack/bridle, so it's actually not attached to the wagon. Surprised nobody caught that," added another.

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One fan called out Netflix for its sloppy work. "This poster was generated with AI and has many inconsistencies and errors. Do better Netflix, multi-BILLION dollar company." Enola Holmes was adapted from The Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series by Nancy Springer, and Enola Holmes 3 will focus on the budding romance between the detective and Viscount Tewkesbury.