Giant Replica of Epstein's Birthday Message From Trump Erected on the National Mall

A giant replica of the dirty birthday message that Donald Trump sent to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday was displayed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2026 — one day before what would have been the late billionaire's 73rd birthday.

WUSA9 News reports that the 10-foot replica was erected by the same people who made a statue, the Trump-Epstein Friendship Statue, of the two men frolicking together as they hold hands. According to The Independent, the group is called The Secret Handshake, and they pulled no punches with their latest trolling efforts.

The White House responded to the Epstein-Trump birthday message on the National Mall by calling liberals "deranged."

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal last July, Trump sent a birthday message to Epstein that was included in a leather-bound book given to the financier for his 50th birthday. Trump also included his sketch of a naked woman in the birthday letter with the words, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." The secret Trump mentioned is widely believed to be about Epstein's penchant for young girls, as well as Trump's.

The president later sued the outlet and claimed that his signature was forged. "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein," claimed Trump on Truth Social. "These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his a-s off, and that of his third-rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT."

“I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump.”



-Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/gcKBCtVWkH — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) January 16, 2026

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson released a statement after the replica was erected that called liberals "deranged." “Kudos to these Trump Deranged Liberals for constantly inventing new ways to light Democrat donor money on fire by spreading fake news,” read the statement, per The Hill. "When will they put up the statue about Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries, who continued to solicit money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender?"

Trump's birthday message to Epstein also included the phrase, "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," leading many to believe that the president was talking about the two men's affection for young girls. He claimed that he doesn't draw pictures, but in his 2008 book, Trump Never Give Up: How I Turned My Biggest Challenges Into Success, Trump said he can draw a sketch in a few minutes.

BREAKING: This Trump / Epstein statue to honor “friendship month” was mysteriously placed on the national mall.



I love it. Don’t stop talking about Epstein. pic.twitter.com/agUHriF0eq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 23, 2025