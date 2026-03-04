Who Is Erika Hammond's Husband? The 'RHONY' Newbie's Man Is a Billionaire and a Tech CEO A baddie married to a billionaire tech CEO. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 4 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@erikaannhammond

Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of New York City! The cast for Season 16 has been released, and social media is buzzing about the new addition: Erika Hammond. Known for being a former WWE wrestler and a gorgeous celebrity fitness trainer, many people believe that Erika will fit right in. However, fans also love that she’s not stepping into the fold as a single woman — she’s happily married.

One of the biggest grievances fans have with the Real Housewives franchise is the fact that many of the women are not married. So not only does Erika meet that requirement, but it appears that her man is loaded. Sure, Erika is quite accomplished in her own right, but it never hurts to have a man who’s also killing it in his endeavors. So, who is Erika Hammond’s husband? Here’s what we know.

Who is Erika Hammond’s husband?

Are you familiar with the name Ankur Jain? If not, he’s someone you should know, especially for those in the tech space. Ankur is the founder and CEO of Bilt, a credit card and loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on monthly rent payments without transaction fees. Additionally, the program provides options for users to earn points on mortgage payments and redeem them for airline, hotel, gym, and restaurant awards.

Per Forbes, Ankur’s net worth stands at $3.4 billion. The outlet shares that Ankur owns 32 percent of Bilt Rewards and was named on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 List in 2015. The pair tied the knot in May 2024 and included an exclusive, luxurious four-day itinerary in Cairo, Egypt, and Giza, where they held their wedding ceremony.

“We’re New Yorkers and there's something so special about being in a completely different world environment,” Ankur told People. “So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you're in a different world. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Guests at the wedding included Michael Turchin and Lance Bass, Robin Thicke and his wife April Love Geary, Fox Business anchor Liz Claman, Fox 5 New York anchor Bianca Peters, and many more.

Will Erika Hammond’s husband appear on ‘RHONY'?

It’s standard for housewives to have their husbands appear on the show. The series is about showing your real life as a wife, mom, or housewife, so fans expect to see Ankur make a few appearances.

That said, since Ankur is quite a busy man, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not as present. After all, since Erika is a newbie with a lot to offer, fans will be interested in diving into her career, learning about her WWE background, and seeing how she fits in with the cast.