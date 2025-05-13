Sonja Morgan’s Net Worth Proves She Still Has Some Money in the Bank Post-’RHONY' Sonja left 'The Real Housewives of New York City' after Season 13. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 13 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Many Real Housewives stars lived colorful lives before their reality TV fame. Take former Housewife Sonja Morgan, for example, who had already been known as a fixture of New York City society as a model and later as a fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist. However, The Real Housewives of New York City put Sonja into the pop culture zeitgeist.

As one of Bravo's vets, the businesswoman has lived a cozy life by being unapologetically herself and for making power moves. So, what is Sonja's net worth? Here's the scoop.

Sonja Morgan's net worth changed after her 'The Real Housewives of New York City' departure.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sonja has a net worth of $8 million. Her net worth was acquired by her time working as a model and entrepreneurial efforts, including her fashion and jewelry line, Sonja by Sonja Morgan, and her prosecco line, Tipsy Girl. However, Sonja's main source of income came from her 10-year run on RHONY.

The socialite joined the show in Season 3 and used her platform to discuss multiple issues, including her divorce from her ex-husband, John Adams Morgan, the great-grandson of JPMorgan Chase founder J.P. Morgan. During her tenure, she reportedly earned $465,000 per season, which is over $4 million over the course of 10 years. Sonja also made additional income through brand promotions and sponsored events.

Sonja Morgan Reality Star, Entrepreneur, Socialite Net worth: $8 Million Sonja Morgan is a television personality, socialite, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is best known for her starring role on the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City. Birth date: Nov. 25, 1963 Birthplace: Averill Park, NY. Marriages: John Adams Morgan (m. 1998; div. 2006) Children: Quincy Morgan Education: Fashion Institute of Technology

Sonja Morgan sold her beloved NYC townhouse in 2024.

Sonja's lack of a RHONY salary didn't immediately affect her lavish lifestyle. However, in July 2024, she announced that her beloved townhouse, which was a staple during her time on the show, was no more. Sonja shared her feelings about her next chapter in an Instagram post.

"Reflecting on the wonderful memories created in our cherished townhouse—from raising my daughter to hosting unforgettable dinner parties and of course filming iconic Real Housewives scenes," Sonja wrote under an Instagram video of her moving day. "This stately brownstone has been a cornerstone of me and family’s life, a beautiful sanctuary filled with laughter and love."

"Now, as I prepare to embrace a new chapter, I feel lighter and ready to return to my roots as an artist, with more time to be the creative individual I am," she added. "I am excited to pass on this magnificent home to its next owner, who will undoubtedly create their own wonderful memories here."

Celebrity Net Worth reported Sonja lived in the townhouse for nearly three decades after her ex-husband purchased it for $9.1 million in 1998. According to Reality Tea, she tried to sell the house for several years before putting it up for auction and selling it in May 2024.