Erin Foster's Dating History Now Includes Previously-Secret Cheating Scandal

No matter how public their relationships are or how much we can look up on the internet about their personal lives, celebrities can still manage to keep a few skeletons in the closet. In fact, they may just manage to maintain a few secrets and scandals when it comes to their personal lives. And just like any other person, it's up to them whether or not they want to reveal that aspect of their lives to the world.

Apparently, Erin Foster felt comfortable enough to do that for herself. In 2023, the Barely Famous star revealed that she was cheated on in a previous relationship with another celebrity. She even talks about how her feelings changed between then and now. Let's take a quick look at Erin Foster's dating history and where she stands now.

What is Erin Foster's dating history?

In an episode of The World's First Podcast released on Oct. 19, Erin and her fellow celebrity sister Sara briefly touched upon their individual dating histories. As reported by ET, the sisters performed a bit of a postmortem on their own past relationships. According to Sara, Erin had already dated "a lot of celebs". Though they didn't necessarily list off who, Erin wasn't exactly compelled to disagree.

As far as we know, she was a couple of relationships in the past. Erin previously dated One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray, and some outlets suggest that she had a fling with English DJ Samantha Ronson. She has since gotten seriously boo'd up. In 2019, Erin married Simon Tikhman, the co-founder and CEO of entertainment company The Core. As a fun celebrity aside, Erin's stepmother Katharine McPhee performed at their wedding.

As of this writing, Erin is happily married. However, she recently came forward about some drama that she had during her relationship with Chad Michael Murray.

Erin Foster accused Chad Michael Murray of cheating when they were together.

During her recent podcast episode, Sara revealed her accusation that Chad had cheated on Erin with fellow One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush. Erin even corroborated the story herself. "He definitely did cheat on me with her in a pretty egregious way," Erin claimed. "While we were living together."