Erin Foster's Dating History Now Includes Previously-Secret Cheating Scandal

American celebrity Erin Foster recently revealed that she was cheated on in a previous relationship. Here's what she revealed about her dating history.

Oct. 20 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Erin Foster in 2021
The Gist:

  • We take a look at Erin Foster's relationship history.
  • In a podcast, Erin revealed that she was cheated on in a relationship with another celebrity.
  • Erin Foster is currently married.
No matter how public their relationships are or how much we can look up on the internet about their personal lives, celebrities can still manage to keep a few skeletons in the closet. In fact, they may just manage to maintain a few secrets and scandals when it comes to their personal lives. And just like any other person, it's up to them whether or not they want to reveal that aspect of their lives to the world.

Apparently, Erin Foster felt comfortable enough to do that for herself. In 2023, the Barely Famous star revealed that she was cheated on in a previous relationship with another celebrity. She even talks about how her feelings changed between then and now. Let's take a quick look at Erin Foster's dating history and where she stands now.

Erin Foster (right) with her husband, Simon Tikhman in 2023
What is Erin Foster's dating history?

In an episode of The World's First Podcast released on Oct. 19, Erin and her fellow celebrity sister Sara briefly touched upon their individual dating histories.

As reported by ET, the sisters performed a bit of a postmortem on their own past relationships. According to Sara, Erin had already dated "a lot of celebs". Though they didn't necessarily list off who, Erin wasn't exactly compelled to disagree.

As far as we know, she was a couple of relationships in the past. Erin previously dated One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray, and some outlets suggest that she had a fling with English DJ Samantha Ronson. She has since gotten seriously boo'd up.

In 2019, Erin married Simon Tikhman, the co-founder and CEO of entertainment company The Core. As a fun celebrity aside, Erin's stepmother Katharine McPhee performed at their wedding.

As of this writing, Erin is happily married. However, she recently came forward about some drama that she had during her relationship with Chad Michael Murray.

Erin Foster (left) and Chad Michael Murray in 2001
Erin Foster accused Chad Michael Murray of cheating when they were together.

During her recent podcast episode, Sara revealed her accusation that Chad had cheated on Erin with fellow One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush. Erin even corroborated the story herself.

"He definitely did cheat on me with her in a pretty egregious way," Erin claimed. "While we were living together."

Interestingly enough, Chad's relationship with Sophia was similarly murky. The pair had gotten married in 2005 only to announce their intentions to divorce five months later in 2006.

Right now, both Erin and Chad are married. In 2015, Chad tied the knot with actress Sarah Roemer. As for Erin, she's done her best to move on from Chad.

"I've moved on though," Erin stated in her podcast about her scandal with Chad. "I'm over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it."

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

