Actor Evan Peters Has an Extensive Dating History, But Who Is His Current Girlfriend? In 2015, Evan said he's just looking for a girl who gives him a chance. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 24 2026, 5:49 p.m. ET

Actor Evan Peters is good at playing a villain. In Ryan Murphy projects, he has played despicable characters: multiple murderers in American Horror Story, and Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster. Now, he's playing one of the protagonists in a Ryan Murphy project for once, a "good guy" FBI agent investigating rumors about a life-altering drug.

The release of the new TV series, The Beauty, caused some fans to wonder about Evan's relationship status. He was most recently dating writer Natalie Engel, but their current status is unclear. Here's what we know about Evan's dating history.

Most recently, Evan Peters was dating Natalie Engel.

Natalie is a writer, influencer, and digital strategist who lives in New York. She and Evan were first rumored to be dating in April 2024, per Elle. They were filmed kissing during Lana Del Rey's set at the Coachella Music Festival and became official in June 2024, when they went to a Prada show together. They were photographed smiling and holding hands.

A Reddit post claims that the pair dated for a year but broke up around August of 2025, but neither Evan nor Natalie has confirmed whether this is true.

Evan dated the singer Halsey in 2019 for about a year.

Halsey posted a now-deleted tweet professing that she was enamored with Evan, and it set their romance in motion. She wrote, "Seriously, Evan Peters, stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….” Evan was engaged to Emma Roberts at the time. Evan and Halsey were first spotted together at a theme park in 2019.

In 2020, Halsey deleted all of the photos of herself and Evan from her Instagram page. The pair didn't outright say why they broke up, but eagle-eyed fans think that Halsey's X (formerly Twitter) likes were a clue. Evan retweeted a tweet that said "I can watch these piece of s--t looters get tackled all day" during the Black Lives Matter protests. Someone commented on his retweet and asked if it was the reason he and Halsey broke up. Halsey didn't respond, but liked the tweet.

Evan and his 'American Horry Story' co-star Emma Roberts had an on-and-off relationship.

The pair began dating after they finished filming the movie Adult World. When they took a trip to Canada, they were overheard fighting in a hotel, and Emma was arrested for domestic violence. They got engaged the following year, but eventually broke it off in the beginning of 2015.

However, in August of the same year, they appeared to be back together when they were spotted holding hands on a date. They broke up in May of 2016, got back together, and then finally ended things for good in 2019.