Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Worst Engagement Idea Ever? These Fake Rose Petals Were Left Littering a Beach After a Proposal The internet has fallen out of love with these fake rose petals that were left littered on a beach after a likely wedding engagement. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 24 2023, Published 6:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@foodisafourletterword

For people who envision marriage in the future, the proposal can be one of the most (if not the most) important parts of married life. Some feel as if a proposal can set the stage for an entire marriage, so some folks try to start an engagement by nailing that ever-exciting popping of the question. For some, that can be as simple as a romantic dinner at a nice restaurant capped off with getting down on one knee in the middle of the establishment. Others might opt for a more private affair with their partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Some folks may even go all out to make their proposal as spectacular as the impending wedding. Folks have rented out movie theaters, commissioned enormous billboards, or even cleared out the entirety of the Rockefeller Center skating rink to propose to their loved ones. Of course, there are plenty of do's and don'ts when it comes to a marriage proposal. Right now, the internet is warning folks not to kick off their engagement by using fake rose petals on a beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Folks are hating this beach engagement with fake rose petals.

If ever you find yourself in a position where you want to propose to your significant other, make sure you don't do anything like what's in this TikTok. Van of @foodisafourletterword took a break from their usual food-based content to warn other folks about what not to do for their wedding proposal.

In their short video, they showed off a beachside wooden platform next to what Van calls "the prettiest beach" in California. Unfortunately, the entire ground is practically covered with fake rose petals that do more to harm the environment than set the mood.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you're going to have the most cliche and tacky [wedding] engagement, could you at least spend a few extra dollars and use real roses?" Van implores in her caption. "Way to start off a marriage by littering at the prettiest beach in CA."

Article continues below advertisement

Van didn't actually meet the couple, but they witnessed the obnoxious aftermath of their proposal. If they did happen to be in the video, then the folks in the comments section have some choice words for them.

"That is my favorite beach," another California local complained. "This is so upsetting, honestly!"

Article continues below advertisement

"Literally just go to a florist, ask if they have any flowers that are about to be thrown away, and they'll happily give you the petals," another person advised.

Article continues below advertisement

Other folks share similar horror stories about fake flowers and confetti being left on the ground after a celebration. "I was at a nature conservatory the other day and someone had left their blue confetti (probably from a gender reveal) all over the grounds," one person shared.

"Unfortunately, this happens everywhere," another commenter admitted. "I always find fake rose petals when I do beach clean-ups."

Article continues below advertisement