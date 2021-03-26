'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Reference a Looming Malevolent Corporation

If there's one thing that Marvel knows how to do, it's make fans excited about the future. As Falcon and the Winter Soldier digs into the meat of its short season, fans are eager to look for easter eggs in every corner of the frame. That includes the end credits for the series, which featured a hint at what might be coming down the pike on the show.

What was hidden in the 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' end credits?

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a poster advertising "Power Broker" in the end credits of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and saw the word "Watching" beneath it. There was also a vial of blue serum on the screen. These easter eggs tie into some of the new characters that the show introduced in the premiere episode, including John Walker, the man that the U.S. government chose as the new Captain America.

Source: Disney +

Article continues below advertisement

In the comics, Power Broker, Inc. is the name of the company behind the Unlimited Class Wrestling Federation. The Federation is a wrestling organization composed entirely of superhuman people. The world of the comics features stories where superpowered beings square off inside the ring, but most of the company's wrestlers are actually created through experimentation by the company.

Among the most notable people to be turned into a superhero by UCWF is John Walker, who also assumes the title of Captain America in the comics. Founded by Curtiss Jackson, the company was also willing to loan its wrestlers out as supervillains if it meant gaining a profit. Curtiss also hired Dr. Karl Malus, who was responsible for the experiments that created the super wrestlers.