Buckle Up, Folks! The 'Fast X' End-Credit Scene Reveals a Shocking Twist The 'Fast X' end-credit scene has left fans of the franchise with tons of questions about the future. Here's the full scoop on all the revelations. By Tatayana Yomary May 19 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fast X. The idea of a film birthing multiple sequels — that all have their share of success — is no easy feat. After all, viewers believe that writers eventually run out of a story to tell or the sequels don’t live up to the OG project. However, that isn't the case for the Fast and the Furious franchise. Over the years, the franchise has released nine sequels, with two spinoffs in the making. As expected, all the released films have been box-office hits.

Fast X, the 10th movie in the franchise, has been released and fans are wondering what to expect in the future. Typically, the franchise delivers an end-credit scene that highlights what's to come in future projects. And of course, Fast X doesn't disappoint. Here’s the 4-1-1.

The 'Fast X' end-credit scene comes midway through the credits.

Just when folks thought the action-packed saga was coming to a close, Fast X delivers a shocking end-credit scene that speaks to a major change in the story. In the end-credit scene that comes midway through the credits, viewers see a man in tactical gear moving through a room that resembles when Dom (Vin Diesel) finds Dante’s (Jason Momoa) vision board early in the film.

The phone rings and the man picks it up. Interestingly, Dante is on the line and tells the man, “You were responsible for my father's death and now I'm coming for you,” — just as he did with Dom in the movie. After the man pulls off his gear, we see who Dante threatened. It’s none other than Agent Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

Naturally, fans will be stoked since this confirms that Agent Hobbs will be back on the franchise. Keep in mind, The Rock initially left the franchise in 2021 after appearing in The Fate and the Furious. FandomWire shared that The Rock took to Instagram around that time to air out his grievances with Vin Diesel. However, now that The Rock appears to be rejoining the franchise, the men must have worked out their differences.

What happened in the 'Fast X' ending?

You can always count on the writers to deliver a chilling ending. Jakob (John Cena) and Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) meet up with Dom. After one hell of an action-packed scene, Little Brian gets into Dante’s car.

Dante thinks he has won the war, but Jakob decides to sacrifice himself to attack their enemies so Dom can handle Dante. In a jaw-dropping car chase, Little Brian leaps from Dante’s car to Dom’s vehicle. The pair drive off unscathed.

However, things change in a minute when Dante traps Dom and Little Brian in the dam. Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Han (Sung Kang), and Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel) fly over the dam in a jet and Dante has Aimes (Alan Ritchson), the new boss of the Agency, shoot them down with a rocket. The plane crashes and explodes, seemingly with the four men inside.

Dante also has two gas-hauling trucks on both ends of the dam driving directly at Dom's car. Dom, naturally, shows off his driving skills and can abscond the threat as the trucks explode. Although Dom and Little Brian are seemingly OK, Dante has another trick up his sleeve — blowing up the entire dam. Unfortunately, Dom and Little Brian are standing at the dam’s base and the screen goes black.

Fast X was wild. Better than 9, Jason Mamoa might be the best villain just cause how much fun he’s having lol. Can’t wait for part 2 and 3 of the trilogy finale! — Venom aka Tanner (@VenomFPSTweets) May 19, 2023

When is the ‘Fast X: Part 2’ release date?