Flyana Boss Duo Bobbi and Folayan's Ages Are a Mystery — We Think We Just Cracked the Case

Bobbi and Folayan — the duo who make up the viral group Flyana Boss — refuse to reveal their real ages and there's a pretty good reason why. By Pretty Honore Sep. 12 2023, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

The Gist: Flyana Boss went viral after the release of their single “You Wish”.

The duo refuses to reveal their ages for a very good reason.

Fans want to know how the duo met, where they’re from, and what their real names are. Thanks to the internet, stars are born every day. Just look at Issa Rae, whose viral YouTube series Awkward Black Girl caught the attention of HBO. And don’t get me started on the TikTok stars who are taking over the music industry — one of which is the rap duo Flyana Boss.

The group first gained popularity on social media when they dropped the video for their viral single, “You Wish”. Since then, they’ve garnered a massive fanbase who’s dying to know more about the pair. But there are certain details that these ladies keep to themselves; for example, their ages.

Want to know the real reason Flyana Boss doesn’t disclose their ages to the public?

A September 2023 interview published by Allure revealed that Flyana Boss refuses to reveal their ages. In a video interview with MTV, the two said they were in college when Rae Sremmurd came out which leads us to believe they’re in their late 20s or early 30s. According to the group, they want people to focus on their music — not how old they are. And considering the debate about it on social media, they’re not wrong for making that decision!

“I didn't think Flyana Boss were in the 25-30 range because they're babyfaced IMO,” one fan of the duo wrote on Twitter. “How one dresses and makeup ages people, especially in the industry. They don't look like their peers the same age such as Latto LOL.” Although this is (kind of) a compliment to Flyana Boss, it just proves why artists don’t tell y’all nothing.

I feel bad for all the people tripping on how Flyana Boss is so successful at their ages like dawg 30 is not old and when most people get more stability

y’all had just completely lost hope



Vera Wang didn’t hit fame until her 40’s in the early 90’s and her success is monumental — forgot about rea (@three6mothfire) September 7, 2023

@Three6mothfire tweeted: “I feel bad for all the people tripping on how Flyana Boss is so successful at their ages like dawg 30 is not old and when most people get more stability. Y’all had just completely lost hope.” “Vera Wang didn’t hit fame until her 40s in the early 90s and her success is monumental,” they went on. But, there are a couple of things you should know about the artists. So what are their names, where are they from, and how did they meet? Distractify has answers.

Meet Flyana Boss duo Bobbi Lanea and Folayan Kunerde — here’s their story.

Bobbi hails from Detroit while her partner-in-crime is from Dallas. However, the two both eventually ended up in Los Angeles for school. Bobbi and Folayan first met while they were enrolled at the Musician’s Institute and the rest was history. In their interview with Allure, Bobbi said that she and Folayan knew the song was a hit when they made it, but they didn’t anticipate that their “whole life would change” after they dropped it.