'The Wilds' Pays Tribute to EP Jamie Tarses in Season 2

May. 12 2022, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

After nearly a year and a half, the highly anticipated second season of The Wilds is here.

Although the Season 2 premiere has a shocking ending, many viewers quickly diverted their attention from the survivalist drama's subject matter once a heartfelt dedication appeared at the end of the episode.

Following the last scene in the episode and before the credits began rolling, the screen displayed a tribute: "For our beloved Jamie." Wait, who is Jamie? Here's what we know about her, including her role working on The Wilds.

the wilds logo
"For our beloved Jamie" paid tribute to the late Jamie Tarses.

We've all encountered at least one film or TV show that's dedicated an episode to someone in the cast or crew. Usually, it's for those who died during production; thus, "For our beloved Jamie" is in honor of the late executive producer, Jamie Tarses.

In February 2021, Deadline reported that Jamie had passed away from "complications of a cardiac event." She was 56 years old. The tragic event occurred in the fall of 2020, and Deadline noted Jamie "never regained consciousness."

Jamie Tarses helped develop several iconic shows, including 'Friends' and 'Frasier'.

Throughout her career, Jamie aided in the development of some of the most iconic shows in television history, including Friends, Caroline in the City, Mad About You, NewsRadio, and Frasier. Additionally, Jamie broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first female president of ABC Entertainment at only 32 years old.

She served as an executive producer on The Wilds and worked closely with the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, in pushing the streaming service toward the interests of the young adult demographic.

"Jamie was a titan in the media industry, pioneering female leadership for so many of us," Jennifer said, per Deadline. "I knew we were in for a treat if Jamie wanted to share a creative passion. She was never the producer to sit by the side but, rather, felt completely connected to the writer and the creative in every way."

Rest in peace, Jamie!

