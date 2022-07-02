Here Are Our Favorite Fourth of July Movies for Kids to Celebrate the Holiday
It's almost Fourth of July, which means it's time to break out the grill, festive cocktails, and your best red, white, and blue outfit. When you're not celebrating American independence, it might be fun to gather the family together and watch some kid-friendly movies about the United States (or, at least, a fictionalized version).
Check out our favorite Fourth of July-themed movies for kids and adults alike.
'National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets'
National Treasure 2 follows Benjamin Gates (Nicholas Cage) as he works to clear his ancestor's name after someone accuses him of murder. With more action, more clues, and more treasure-hunting, National Treasure 2 also ends with Fourth of July fireworks.
National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets is rated PG and available for streaming on Disney Plus.
'Hidden Figures'
Hidden Figures follows three Black women mathematicians at NASA (Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson), whose real-life brilliance aided the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Although the events of Hidden Figures are largely fictionalized, the film is a feel-good reminder of historical accomplishments in the United States.
Hidden Figures is rated PG and available for streaming on Disney Plus.
'Captain America: The First Avenger'
He's the star-spangled man with a plan! Captain America: The First Avenger is the most patriotic superhero film and one of the founding pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steve Rogers is a skinny soldier with dreams of serving his country, but when he volunteers for an experiment that turns him into an invincible hero, Steve must help stop an evil scientist during World War II.
Captain America: The First Avenger is rated PG-13 and available for streaming on Disney Plus.
'Night at the Museum'
Although not technically a film that takes place on the Fourth of July, Night at the Museum is set in the American Natural History Museum and features fictionalized versions of several historical figures, such as Teddy Roosevelt. Night at the Museum follows a night guard named Larry Daily (Ben Stiller) who realizes that the exhibits come to life at night due to a magical tablet.
Night at the Museum is rated PG and available for streaming on Disney Plus.
'Hamilton'
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical sensation about founding father Alexander Hamilton has been critically acclaimed since it hit Broadway in 2016. Now, a filmed version of the show is available for streaming, so you can sing and dance along from the comfort of your own home! Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton's life, including its ups and downs.
Hamilton is rated PG-13 and available for streaming on Disney Plus.
'Selma'
The Oscar-nominated film Selma follows the true story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s epic march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama during the 1965 Civil Rights Movement. Powerful and moving, Selma embodies American history that shouldn't be forgotten.
Selma is rated PG-13 and available for streaming on Hulu or Prime Video.