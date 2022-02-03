Did You Catch Pro Wrestler Frank Trigg in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Interestingly enough, Frank also did uncredited stunt work on various shows like The Rookie, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Hawaii Five-0. Could Star Wars give Frank a new speaking role if The Book of Boba Fett gets renewed for a second season? We'll just have to wait and see.

Don't miss The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale when it airs on Wednesday, Feb. 9, only on Disney Plus.