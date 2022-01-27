Why Did the Empire Destroy Mandalore? 'The Book of Boba Fett' Delves into the Sad Backstory

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

The Galactic Empire left devastation in their wake wherever they went. Even though it's been five years since the Empire fell during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, the evil aftereffects of the Empire's actions are still felt across the galaxy. That's especially evident with Mandalorians. Just like the Jedi, they had to deal with the Empire purging their people and attacking their planet Mandalore.