Before He Was the 'Good Doctor,' Freddie Highmore Was a Bank-Breaking Movie Star

English actor Freddie Highmore may only be 31 years old, but he’s been on our screens since 1999, for over two decades. It’s impossible to imagine the world of cinema and television without him. Finding Neverland would have been an entirely different movie, and The Good Doctor would just be “The Good.” So naturally, we want to know what Freddie’s net worth is.

Throughout his childhood acting career, he was on the same level as various movie stars, but now he’s a network television star, which means that Freddie’s profile is dramatically different. So what is Freddie’s net worth, and what else do we know about him?

Freddie Highmore has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Various sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, estimate that Freddie’s net worth is $8 million. He amassed his wealth throughout his 24-year career, which began with a role in the 1999 film, Women Talking Dirty. The son of prominent talent agent Sue Latimer and former actor Edward Highmore, Freddie could be considered a “nepo baby,” but his talent speaks for itself.

Freddie Highmore Actor Net worth: $8 million Freddie Highmore rose to fame as a child star in films such as Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Now he's known for playing autistic savant Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor. Birth date: Feb. 14, 1992 Birthplace: London, England Birth name: Alfred Thomas Highmore Father: Edward Highmore Mother: Sue Latimer Education: Highgate School (2010), London School of Economics (Summer 2011), Emmanuel College at Cambridge University (2014 Double First in Spanish and Arabic) Married: 2021, spouse's name unknown

Freddie’s career took off in 2004 with Finding Neverland, followed by 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, both of which he starred opposite Johnny Depp. He went on to play major film roles throughout his childhood, but by 2011, his young adult years took over and forced him into different types of characters. Freddie attended Emmanuel College at Cambridge, enrolled in the London School of Economics during his 2011 summer break, and briefly considered becoming a lawyer instead of an actor.

Even still, Freddie’s career as an adult is marked primarily by his television roles in Bates Motel and The Good Doctor. In The Good Doctor, Freddie plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic savant, which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

In August 2018, Freddie formed a Sony-aligned production company called Alfresco Pictures, which creates projects "that have a broader point or message behind them, that try and spark conversations that aren’t being had, or give a microphone to voices and experiences that haven’t been heard from before."

