The NSFW Meaning of "French Fries" Has 'Love Island USA' Fans Cringing "I was definitely getting some French fries. Feeling good." By Anna Quintana Published June 23 2026, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+/Ben Symons/Peacock

While the contestants on Love Island USA have no shame when it comes to making out with each other during challenges (or in Soul Ties), what happens behind closed doors while they are "sleeping" is a different story. This is why the cast of Love Island has developed a secret language for describing what happens when the lights are turned off.

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During Season 7 of Love Island USA, Cierra Ortega used the term "journey" to describe the "deed," while Love Island UK star Indiyah used beauty salon terms such as manicure and French tips as euphemisms for sexual activity on her season of the show. So, it seems now "French fries" is the official code word for Season 8 of Love Island USA. But what exactly does it mean?

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

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The meaning of "French fries" on 'Love Island USA' has fans divided.

On the June 21 episode of Love Island USA, Trinity Tatum asked her fellow female contestants who had been enjoying "French fries" the night before, prompting Kenzie Annis to admit she was the guilty party and getting cheered on by her girls. "I was definitely getting some French fries. Feeling good," she shared in a confessional. "We were probably doing a bit much, honestly, but I feel a strong connection with Corbin. And we probably got a little bit carried away."

It didn't take long for French fries to go viral on social media, with many viewers taking to X and Reddit to express their amusement — and confusion. "Americans plz what the h--l is French fries," one person tweeted, before another added, "Am I the only one that don't know wtf French fry mean?"

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kenzie and corbin at their nightly ritual...

Americans plz what the h*ll is French fries 😒 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/JtuHzAqWbZ — IFUNANYA💓💋💋 (@IfunanyaNwokike) June 22, 2026

A third chimed in, "No fr wtf does French fries mean…is she talking bout the sound of it frying…i really don’t know what that is." Luckily, we got some answers.

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According to one viewer, French fries = finger foods, so if you put two and two together, it implies some hand action in the bedroom. Others went slightly more NSFW and explained that French fries starts with two Fs, just like finger f----ing. "Finger F--k, French Fries, FF. They use code words on the show apparently. Not gonna act like I knew that like some of the other folks. I Googled that s--t. Also when you see Kenzie and Corbin in bed you see him going to town with his right arm."

So, there you have it. Mystery solved.

The Islanders have a different approach to couples going to The Hideaway.

Source: Peacock