Will 'Full Swing' on Netflix Return for Season 2 or Has the Show Hit a Bogey? By Katherine Stinson Feb. 21 2023, Published 8:13 a.m. ET

Fore! Calling all golf-lovers, Full Swing on Netflix is the documentary for you. Season 1 of the golf-focused docuseries follows the lives of professional PGA golfers, on and off the green, as they struggle to hit hole-in-ones on the golf course and in their personal lives.

Now that we've binge-watched all eight episodes of Full Swing Season 1, we have to know — will there be a Full Swing Season 2, and if so, when will there be a Full Swing Season 2? Here's what we know.



Will there be a Season 2 of 'Full Swing'?

Netflix has a tendency to take its sweet time renewing shows, and Full Swing is no exception to that rule. As of Feb. 21, 2023, Full Swing has yet to be renewed for Season 2. However, golfing fans who have been waiting fore-ever and a day for a documentary featuring their favorite PGA players shouldn't fret just yet. It's pretty standard for the streamer to take at least 1–2 months before announcing a season renewal.

Given that Full Swing Season 1 just recently debuted on the streaming platform at the time of writing this very article, it's likely Netflix will wait for viewership numbers before making a final decision for the future of Full Swing. So don't count out Full Swing Season 2 just yet!

Wait, how many episodes are in 'Full Swing' Season 1 again?

Full Swing Season 1 has eight episodes in total. Make sure to set down your set of clubs for this one, as each episode runs from 40 to 49 minutes total. The fun thing about Full Swing Season 1 is that it focuses on different PGA players with every new episode. For example, Full Swing Season 1, Episode 1 focuses on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, while Full Swing Season 1, Episode 2 focuses on Brooks Koepka entirely.

We also get episodes centered on golfing greats like Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa, among others. Season 1 of the docuseries takes course over the span of a year in total, and culminates in the British Open, which is also referred to as the Open Championship.

If 'Full Swing' is renewed for Season 2, when could it premiere?

OK, we can't exactly see into the future, but based on the fact that Full Swing Season 1 took place over the course of a year (or if you want to be more technical, one full golf season) it's safe to say Full Swing Season 2 would premiere sometime in March or April 2024.