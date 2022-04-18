Whether you're a fan of the daily five-letter word puzzle or not, it's time to accept the facts: Wordle is here to stay. The guessing game, which challenges players to guess one five-letter word in six tries or less, was created by Josh Wardle during the pandemic, then bought by the New York Times in 2022.In January 2022, The Guardian reported that more than 2 million Americans had incorporated the game into their daily routine. Not to mention, it's become a major topic of interest in pop culture. (Basically, if you ask us, not playing Wordle is like the equivalent of not watching Game of Thrones. You are somewhat of an outsider!)That said, the game continues to trend on Twitter regularly as folks post their scores or share their thoughts on the latest game. And naturally, this has also led to the creation of lots and lots of funny Wordle memes.\n\nSo, shall we take a look at some? Keep scrolling for the best Wordle memes on the Internet.Wordle is kind of like 'Wheel of Fortune,' right?It's no surprise that someone would compare Wordle's grid-like structure to the game board of television's Wheel of Fortune.OK, cheaters!There are two types of people in this world: those who aren't shy about posting their low Wordle scores, and those who will try to cover up those scores by replaying the game in a different browser and acting like a know-it-all.Guilty as charged.If you started playing Wordle and then forgot about every other app on your phone, you're not alone. We're sorry, Duo!Accurate.Real-life picture of us going online to do Wordle!Do not disturb.Basically, it's an unwritten social rule that if you see someone trying to solve Wordle, you let them work in peace.Hits close to home.Nothing is more nerve-racking than being on your final guess and having absolutely no clue what the word could be.If only...Wordle has inspired a crop of new games like Heardle, Quordle, Lewdle, Actorle, Tayordle (aka Taylor Swift Wordle), and more. At this point, it wouldn't even surprise us if someone created an exclusive dolphin version.That was close!If you don't let out a sigh of relief after solving the puzzle on your last turn, don't talk to us.IYKYK.Who else plays Wordle first thing in the morning?Nothing but the truth.Sending someone your Wordle score should be fifth base in our opinion.OK, maybe?It's always tempting to post a good Wordle score and show the world how clever you are.Yes, please!TFW when you want to play another game of Wordle, but must wait until the next day.True.Be honest, we've all probably googled a Wordle answer at least once because we needed a refresh on the definition.The hardest thing ever.It might just be the hardest secret to keep.Been there.The struggle is real when it's almost midnight and you're tired, but you know that if you stay up just a little bit longer, there's a Wordle game in it for you.