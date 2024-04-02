Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Is Iowa Hawkeyes' Star Gabbie Marshall Dating? Gabbie Marshall's glowing words for her boyfriend are leading some fans to wonder if she and Spencer are more than just "going out." By Melissa Willets Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With the Iowa Hawkeyes having secured their spot in the 2024 Final Four, fans are as invested as ever in the star players, from Caitlin Clark to Gabbie Marshall.

When it comes to #24, many are wondering who she's dating. Here's what we know about Gabbie's love life, including whether she is dating around, with someone exclusively, or perhaps even married!

So, who is Gabbie Marshall dating?

According to Essentially Sports, the guy in Gabbie's life is named Spencer Touro. He is a former University of Iowa student who has been with the Hawkeyes star for over a year.

Spencer was a sports and recreation major during his time at Iowa. He now works at Pro-Fit Gym as an aspiring wellness coach and also serves as the head sophomore baseball trainer at Benton People Group Secondary School, per Essentially Sports.

Clearly, Spencer makes Gabbie very happy. She shared a tribute post on their one-year anniversary in December 2023, gushing, "One year with the most selfless, loving, and hardworking guy I know. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world and pushing me to become the best version of myself every single day. I love you!"

Gabbie's glowing words for her boyfriend are even leading some fans to wonder if she and Spencer are more than just "going out," and may even have tied the knot!

So, is Gabbie Marshall married to Spencer Touro?

With Spencer's Instagram covered with images of Gabbie, fans want to know if the lovebirds have taken their relationship to the next level. But alas, although Spencer has reportedly graduated, his girlfriend is still in college, and it seems for now, they are very happy and committed to one another — although not engaged or married.

That said, Gabbie is a sixth year senior, and with her eligibility all used up, the 2024 season will mark the end of her college career. Gabbie said about her final year on the team, "My mentality this year is to focus on my teammates. Just making the most of every opportunity that I get, all the memories that we’re making. I think it’s really bittersweet.”

Gabbie's next step is to earn a master's degree in occupational therapy. And it seems Gabbie is leaving her hoops days behind. “I think in my other years I’ve just focused on improving in basketball, which I’m still doing but at the same time, I know I’m nearing the end of my basketball career forever," she told Our Quad Cities. "I’m just trying to soak in all the memories off and on the court.”

As for what the future will hold for Gabbie and Spencer, well, fans will certainly be following their story and rooting for this sweet couple. Um, it seems that Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis is also a huge fan. Gabbie and Spencer both posted selfies taken with the actor after Iowa's big win against LSU on April 1, 2024.