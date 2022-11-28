The Story of Gabriel LaBelle's Parents Helped Him Land a Role in a Movie About Steven Spielberg

Coming from divorced parents is a similarity that Gabriel shares with Spielberg and with Sammy Fabelman, the fictional version of the Hollywood legend that Gabriel plays as a teen in The Fabelmans. (Mateo Zoryan plays the younger version.) Comparing his own journey to that of Sammy in the movie, Gabriel told GQ that he was older than the character when he “started to see [my parents] as people” and not just his parents.

Not much is known about Gabriel’s mom, but what the actor has talked extensively about is how he felt a connection to Sammy given their similar pasts.