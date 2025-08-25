Galyna Calls Masha a “Prostitute” During ‘McBee Dynasty’ Season 2 Fight (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "And just when you think Galyna's finally doing good, she does something crazy like this." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 25 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The life of a cowboy can be messy, and fans of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys are witnessing the drama weekly on Bravo. Season 2 of the family business-centered reality show included a love triangle that seemed to get messier and messier as the season progressed. During the season, the McBee Farm & Cattle Co.'s CFO, Galyna Saltkovska, discovered her former boyfriend and the McBee family's patriarch, Steven McBee Sr., was dating her best friend, a real estate agent named Masha.

To say Galyna isn't taking Steve and Masha's relationship well would be a severe understatement. In an exclusive clip from an August 2025 episode obtained by Distractify, Galyna reminds her she'll always be the HRIC (Head Russian In Charge) regarding the McBees.

Source: Bravo

Galyna chases Masha out of her work event in 'McBee Dynasty' Season 2, Ep. 9.

In the clip, Galyna has a professional exchange with a potential client at her work event for the company. The event was going well until she noticed Masha casually walking into her place of business. But as soon as Galyna saw her former bestie, she instantly saw red and wanted her to beat feet expeditiously. "She's a f---ing bold b---h," Galyna says while walking towards Masha.

The businesswoman then confronted her former friend and asked her, "What are you doing here?" while reminding Masha, "I built this place." She also informs Masha that she received an invitation to Jesse and Alli’s wedding, proving that, although Masha and Steve are an item, Galyna would always be part of the McBee family before asking her, "Who are you?" Galyna then implies Masha is a sex worker by calling her a "prostitute" and a "whore," along with other obscenities spoken in Russian.

Galyna then follows Masha around the event until she takes the hint to leave. However, Masha isn't backing down, calmly telling Galyna to "stay away from me" and that she was embarrassing herself. "Dude, the banker's right there looking at you," she tells her. "You look like a friggin' pig."

While the McBee family didn't go so far as to call Galyna a "pig," they disapproved of her actions at the public event. In another scene from the clip, Jesse McBee expressed his disappointment in Galyna's unprofessional behavior.

"And just when you think Galyna's finally doing good, she does something crazy like this," Jesse says in a confessional. The groom-to-be also questioned whether Galyna deserved to attend his and Alli's nuptials. "I'm starting to wonder if it's too late to take back that wedding invite," he adds.

Galyna has admitted she's not "always entirely proud" of her actions on 'McBee Dynasty.'

Galyna's blowup during her and Masha's linkup was another duel in their long-standing feud. Earlier in the season, Galyna vandalized Steve Sr.'s lodge while he and Masha were out in Mexico. In a scene from a Season 2 episode, Cole McBee read from his phone in a confessional, "'Masha is freaked out. She thinks her chickens are dead and Galyna did it.' Wow." Cole also told his family that Galyna "put all Masha's stuff in a trash bag and hid it" during her break-in.

The workplace drama was something the family hoped to resolve, but Galyna refused to make amends with her former friend, whom she labeled as a "backstabber" in a previous episode.

And while she doesn't see a future where she and Masha are back on track, Galyna admits she could've handled the drama between them differently. "I own all my things," Galyna said in an interview with People. "I know that I went way overboard, but a lot of people don't know my entire background, and why I did things I did."