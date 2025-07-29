'McBee Dynasty's' Steven McBee and Calah Jackson Might Actually Be Done for Good Steven has admitted to breaking up with Calah at least a dozen times. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 29 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@calah_mack

Fans who followed Steven McBee and Calah Jackson's relationship even before The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys premiered on Bravo know they've had their ups and downs. The pair split up at least once prior to making their debut on their new show, and now, after some explosive episodes aired, we have to know why Steven McBee and Calah broke up again.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, the more important question is whether or not Steven and Calah are over for good. Given their track record of breaking up and making up, it's hard to imagine they won't find their way back to each other yet again at some point. But it's hard to deny the drama on the show when Calah joins the McBee family on a trip to the Ozarks after the split and becomes what Steven calls a "mean drunk" on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Steven McBee and Calah break up?

According to Calah on The McBee Dynasty, one of the biggest reasons for their frequent breakups is Steven's family. She shares on the show that it's only when "other people get involved" that their issues really arise. And a family trip isn't exactly the best environment for Calah and Steven's on again/off again relationship, given the arguments she is unafraid to have with Steven's brothers.

Following the dramatic trip and Steven keeping his distance from taking Calah's side during a heated argument with his brother, Cole McBee, the pair have remained broken up. "The way that you see the rest of Season 2 shaping out are the real conversations Calah and I have at the end," Steven told Us Weekly. "You'll see how that all plays out, and we've really been broken up since then."

Article continues below advertisement

Steven also admitted to the outlet that it may not have been the best idea to involve his family in his relationship at times during his sometimes chaotic moments with Calah. But it's also unclear how not to sometimes blur the lines when everyone, including Calah, is filming a reality show together.

Article continues below advertisement

Steven and Calah were almost engaged at one point.

Steven says on The McBee Dynasty that he and Calah have broken up more than a dozen times since they got together in 2021 during the filming of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. When they met on that show, they ended the season together and even exchanged rings. Though to be fair, Steven told Distractify in 2022, the rings were meant to be "promise rings."

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, the promise was to continually go back to each other after numerous breakups. There was even a time following Joe Millionaire that Steven and one of the other women, Annie Jorgensen, briefly got together. She told People at the time that there were still feelings between her and Steven.