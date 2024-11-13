Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Actor Gerard Butler's Rumored New Girlfriend Is Half His Age "I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 13 2024, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hollywood bachelor Gerard Butler is seemingly off the market again. The Den of Thieves actor broke up with his longtime girlfriend Morgan Brown in 2020 after seven years together.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they were “both handling the breakup with maturity" and that Gerard “couldn’t fully settle down with Morgan and commit." Fast forward, and the Scottish heartthrob has been spotted with a much younger model. So, who is he dating today?

Source: MEGA, Instagram

Gerard Butler's rumored new girlfriend is 'Sports Illustrated' model Penny Lane.

In July 2024, Gerard, 55, was spotted with Penny Lane in London, enjoying a stroll together. The 29-year-old beauty is a Cheshire, England native and according to The Sun, "appeared besotted with him and giggled as she pawed at the bearded star."

In 2024, Penny was voted Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year and has been modeling since the age of 16. Neither Gerard nor Penny have confirmed their relationship but Penny did open up about her love life in an interview with Parallel Magazine. "I am a romantic, and not in the princess saved by the prince kind of way. I like to see the world in a romantic point of view," she told the outlet.

"Romance has ups and downs but, you always route for the positives and not the negatives in romance. I'm a person that's thirsty for knowledge about the world and everything in and around it. So love to have friends that share the same curiosity about it and love a DMC( deep & meaningful conversation)." Penny is also hoping to transition into acting — so we have a feeling Gerard can definitely give her some pointers there.

Gerard Butler previously dated interior designer Morgan Brown.

Gerard had an on-again, off-again relationship with real estate developer and designer Morgan for nearly seven years. The couple first started dating in 2014, and briefly split up in 2016, before getting back together in 2017. However, the couple broke up for good in August 2020.

Source: MEGA Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown in January 2023.

In 2017, Gerard admitted to People that he did see marriage and kids in his future. "In five years I want to be in a relationship, he said at the time. "I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time."

Unfortunately, that has not been the case for Gerard, who seems more focused on his career. This could pose a problem for Penny down the line. "If she’s thinking about having kids one day, Gerard’s probably not the guy for her,” a source told Life & Style magazine regarding Penny's new famous boyfriend. "Sure, the relationship is fun now. But it’s only a matter of time before Penny wants a serious relationship and kicks him to the curb."

