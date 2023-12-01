Home > Gaming > Nintendo It's Dangerous to Go Alone — Get Your Zelda-Loving Friend One of These 20 Gifts 'The Legend of Zelda' is a staple franchise for gamers, and your friend who loves the series is bound to love one of these 20 gifts we've picked out. By Sara Belcher Dec. 1 2023, Published 6:55 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

The Legend of Zelda franchise dates back to Nintendo's earliest consoles, and Link's journeys through Hyrule continue with the latest installment Tears of the Kingdom. When shopping for your video game-loving friend, consider one of these many options — there's bound to be the perfect gift in our list, whether they're obsessed with Zelda or just love their Nintendo Switch.

'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition'

For the fan who is still trying to 100% Tears of the Kingdom, give them this guidebook that helps them walk through every side quest and hidden shrine they may have missed. Price: $44.99 on Amazon.

A real ocarina

The Ocarina of Time was one of the most iconic installments in the Zelda franchise — so let your musical gamer friend learn the ropes of the Ocarina with this replica and songbook. Price: $36.99 on Amazon.

A Legend of Zelda puzzle

For the friend who breezes through all of the shrine puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom, challenge them with this 1,000-piece puzzle of the map of Hyrule. Price: $24.99 on Amazon.

A neon light of the triforce

The Triforce is arguably the most-recognized icon from the video game franchise — and let your Zelda-loving friend show their love for the franchise in their gaming space with this neon light. Price: $29.99 on Amazon.

Cucco Farms sweatshirt

Every Zelda player knows you should mess with the cuccos at your own risk — and only if you have enough hearts left. Get them this commemorative sweatshirt of the infamous farm in Kakariko Village. Price: $18+ on Etsy.

'Twilight Princess' graphic novel

The Twilight Princess was easily one of the best installments in the Zelda franchise when it came to lore, and though you can't play the game on the Switch (yet), dive deeper into the story with the graphic novel series. Price: $9.80 on Amazon.

A Zelda-themed controller

Let's face it: the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are notorious for developing drift. By getting a wireless controller (inspired by Zelda, nonetheless), you're reducing the wear and tear on the Joy-Cons and setting your Switch-loving friend up with an additional controller, so they never have to wait for one to charge before playing. Price: $44.99 on Amazon.

A 'Skyward Sword' controller grip

The Switch edition of Skyward Sword utilizes the console's motion control mechanics, but the experience can be elevated by swinging around a replica of the Master Sword while you play. The blade of the sword also has slots to hold game cartridges for additional storage. Price: $22.99 on Amazon.

Heart container necklace

Instead of a boring heart-shaped necklace, swap it for this one that looks like a heart container from the video game series. Price: $13.99 on Amazon.

Sheikah wireless charging plate

For the Zelda fan who has just about everything, get them a wireless charger for their phone that looks like a Sheikah slate. Breath of the Wild fans will recognize this right away — and it's unique enough to be unlike anything else they probably already have. Price: $90.99 on Etsy.

A Zelda-inspired protective case for the Switch

Taking the Switch on the go comes with the potential risk of damage, so help your friend play Tears of the Kingdom safely on your next trip by getting them this protective case, featuring Majora's Mask on the back. Price: $21.99 on Amazon.

NES coasters

For the nerd who is just moving into their own place, these NES-inspired coasters look like cartridges from the vintage console — and will keep all wood surfaces safe from water damage. Price: $14.99 on Amazon.

Korok plush

Though Tears of the Kingdom players love torturing koroks, get the friend with a soft spot for the forest spirits this adorable plush. Price: $34.99 on Amazon.

Zelda-inspired tea collection

Though the Zelda franchise hasn't been known as a particularly cozy game series, both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are loved by cozy gamers — and what do cozy gamers like to prepare before a long gaming session? That's right, a cup of tea! So get them this collection of teas inspired by the different regions from the franchise. Price: $24+ on Etsy.

Party games for the Nintendo Switch

Source: Amazon

The most recent Zelda games may not be multiplayer titles, but if you're looking to get more involved in your Zelda-obsessed friend's hobby (video games), then consider picking up a party game for the Switch so you can get in on the fun. Just make sure they have enough controllers for you to participate. Prices: Samba de Amigo: Party Central is $39.99 on Amazon.

WarioWare: Move It! is $49.99 on Amazon.

Moving Out 2 is $44.99 on Amazon.

Korok-shaped magnets

Magnets are an easy stocking-stuffer (or small gift) you can get for the friend who would trust the koroks to hold their important reminders on their fridge. This five-pack has unique designs representing some of the different ones you'll find around Hyrule. Price: $19.99 on Amazon.

Zelda-inspired makeup brushes

For the friend still working on their Zelda or Purah cosplay, these makeup brushes will make preparing for the next con that much more authentic. Price: $13.99 on Amazon.

Navi glow in the dark keychain

Navi was one of Link's important companions in Ocarina of Time, and now your Zelda-loving friend can carry their own Navi with them at all times with this glow-in-the-dark keychain. Price: $19.95 on Etsy.

Zelda stickers

Stickers are such a fun and easy gift — and with this 50-pack, you can either give one friend a lot of options or split it up amongst your many Zelda-playing companions. Price: $5.99 on Amazon.

The Legend of Zelda lore books

Source: Amazon